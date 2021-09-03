Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,251,000 after buying an additional 1,052,030 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,679,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,945,000 after acquiring an additional 301,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 25.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,249,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,088,000 after acquiring an additional 438,756 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MET stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

