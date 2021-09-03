Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 23.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $2,524,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,377,000 after acquiring an additional 52,013 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.6% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $160.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.20. The stock has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.46 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,508 shares of company stock worth $50,296,838. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

