Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 98.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.45 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.01.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

