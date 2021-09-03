Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 265 Shares of American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact (NYSEARCA:MID)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact (NYSEARCA:MID) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 3.06% of American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,294,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MID opened at $61.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.84. American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $61.48.

