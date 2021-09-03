Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 64.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $215,165,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,215,000 after buying an additional 20,902 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,694,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $52,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $278,429 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $255.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.50. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

