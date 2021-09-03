Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 100,149 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 554.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,149 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Nokia by 3,404.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nokia during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nokia during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nokia alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97. Nokia Co. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOK shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen raised shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.