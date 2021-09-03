Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $564,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,349,866,000 after buying an additional 1,530,505 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,004,000 after buying an additional 987,591 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,905,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,019,000 after buying an additional 839,976 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,050,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $149.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.15 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

ZBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.48.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

