Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $507,000 Stock Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,479 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $20,477,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,292,000 after purchasing an additional 225,566 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 669.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 207,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,009,000 after purchasing an additional 180,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,542,000 after purchasing an additional 69,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 20.9% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 329,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,311,000 after purchasing an additional 56,940 shares during the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,735.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandy Spring Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of SASR opened at $43.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average of $43.39. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $48.22.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $135.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

