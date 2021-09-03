Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $582,000 Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,777,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,950,000 after buying an additional 332,263 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,810,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,192,000 after buying an additional 281,998 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,592,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,070,000 after buying an additional 59,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,538,000 after buying an additional 47,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 64.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,267,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,017,000 after buying an additional 498,187 shares in the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.36. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 1.05. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

