Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $535,000 in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 10.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,393,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,045,759,000 after buying an additional 1,908,620 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 475.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after buying an additional 450,358 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 100.4% in the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,646,000 after buying an additional 279,895 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 12.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,266,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,207,000 after purchasing an additional 256,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 55.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,682,000 after purchasing an additional 254,094 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $55.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.26. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $59.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $31,202.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $509,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

