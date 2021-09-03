Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,387,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,464 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.47% of Brixmor Property Group worth $31,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $39,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at $253,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $112,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $820,400 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

NYSE:BRX opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.97.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

