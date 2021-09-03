Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in Broadcom by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,970,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Summit Insights lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $5.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $497.87. 99,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $204.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $343.48 and a 1-year high of $507.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

