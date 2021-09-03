Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Increased by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.2% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target (up from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.30.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $6.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $498.14. The stock had a trading volume of 157,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,510. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $343.48 and a fifty-two week high of $507.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $480.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.05. The stock has a market cap of $204.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.