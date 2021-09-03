Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS.

Broadcom stock traded up $5.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $497.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,510. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $343.48 and a twelve month high of $507.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $480.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Get Broadcom alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their target price on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.30.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.