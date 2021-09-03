Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS.

AVGO stock traded up $8.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $500.21. 57,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $480.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.05. Broadcom has a one year low of $343.48 and a one year high of $507.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $530.63.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

