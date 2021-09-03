Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $564.00 at Truist

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Truist from $554.00 to $564.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AVGO. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $524.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $491.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $480.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Broadcom has a one year low of $343.48 and a one year high of $507.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

