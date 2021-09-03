Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $564.00 at Truist

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Truist from $554.00 to $564.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.66% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AVGO. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $524.92.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $491.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $480.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Broadcom has a one year low of $343.48 and a one year high of $507.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.
In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.
