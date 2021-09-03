Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $545.00 at Mizuho

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $520.00 to $545.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. upped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $516.40.

AVGO stock opened at $491.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $343.48 and a 12 month high of $507.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $480.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $413,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,401,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $946,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in Broadcom by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 88,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,084,000 after acquiring an additional 22,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

