Brokerages Anticipate CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to Announce $1.29 EPS

Analysts expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings per share of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $0.98. CF Industries reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,092.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $5.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CF Industries.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,303,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,301,883,000 after buying an additional 571,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,670,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,063,478,000 after purchasing an additional 374,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CF Industries by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,968,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,895,000 after purchasing an additional 510,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 40.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CF Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,309,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after purchasing an additional 215,396 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $45.96 on Friday. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average of $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CF Industries (CF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.