Brokerages Anticipate Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to Announce -$0.31 EPS

Analysts expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.18). Evolus posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.83). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.51 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 171.55% and a negative return on equity of 209.46%.

EOLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Evolus stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.33. Evolus has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33.

In other Evolus news, Director Vikram Malik sold 11,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $125,601.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medytox Inc. purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $489,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,346,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,694,770.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 137,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,460 and sold 164,860 shares worth $1,779,481. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Evolus by 59.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evolus by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Evolus by 52.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 29.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

