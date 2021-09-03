Brokerages Anticipate PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $315.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to post $315.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $319.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $313.60 million. PacWest Bancorp reported sales of $289.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PACW. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PACW traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.54. The stock had a trading volume of 622,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,516. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

