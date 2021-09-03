Brokerages Anticipate Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to Announce $1.78 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81. Worthington Industries reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 612%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $978.32 million for the quarter. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WOR. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Worthington Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

In other Worthington Industries news, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $579,222.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,497,468.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,718.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,822 over the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 26.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 12.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Worthington Industries by 44.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WOR traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.74. The company had a trading volume of 199,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,489. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.08. Worthington Industries has a 52 week low of $35.69 and a 52 week high of $75.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.38 and its 200 day moving average is $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit which operates eight manufacturing facilities and three consolidated joint ventures.

