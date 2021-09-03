Brokerages Expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $336.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will announce $336.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $331.90 million to $341.80 million. American Homes 4 Rent posted sales of $310.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%.

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

AMH traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $42.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,076. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $42.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average is $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $56,968.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,080 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 17.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 678,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 98,744 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at $740,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,057,000 after acquiring an additional 636,134 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,378,000. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 943,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,656,000 after purchasing an additional 165,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

