Brokerages Expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.21. Host Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 218.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.
Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 72,797,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,702,000 after acquiring an additional 28,527,727 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,113,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 248.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 9,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525,410 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,839 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970,795 shares during the period.
NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 18.81 and a quick ratio of 18.81. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $18.52.
Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
