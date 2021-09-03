Brokerages Expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to announce $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.72. Perrigo posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Perrigo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,296,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,154,000 after buying an additional 104,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,186,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,800,000 after acquiring an additional 178,604 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,154,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its stake in Perrigo by 25.1% during the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,975,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,439,000 after purchasing an additional 596,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Perrigo by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,922,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,996,000 after purchasing an additional 109,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $41.41 on Friday. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $52.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

