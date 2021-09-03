Brokerages Expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Telephone and Data Systems reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDS. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.58. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

