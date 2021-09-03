Brokerages Set Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Price Target at $77.75

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.75.

LMND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other Lemonade news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,156.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $66,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 39.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,092,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,195,000 after buying an additional 1,452,085 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at about $54,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 51.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,338,000 after buying an additional 588,600 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter valued at about $54,212,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter valued at about $56,994,000. 33.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $79.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.67. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.53. Lemonade has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $188.30.

Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

