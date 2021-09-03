Brokerages Set TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Price Target at $115.76

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.76.

TFII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.95 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.95 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE TFII traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.90. TFI International has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $116.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that TFI International will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of TFI International by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TFI International by 929.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after buying an additional 155,883 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,121,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

