Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%.

KRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $20.77 on Thursday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 129.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth about $47,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

