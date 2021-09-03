Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Holdings Reduced by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV cut its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for 4.7% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $7,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAM. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,455,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,559,000 after acquiring an additional 910,856 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540,699 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,902,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,833,000 after buying an additional 653,222 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,397. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $57.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is -433.33%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

