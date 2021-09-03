Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 32.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,455,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,559,000 after buying an additional 910,856 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,027,000 after buying an additional 4,706,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540,699 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,544 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,902,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,833,000 after purchasing an additional 653,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAM traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.59. The company had a trading volume of 22,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,397. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.58 and its 200 day moving average is $48.72.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -433.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

