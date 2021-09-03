Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Business Partners L.P own and operate business services and industrial operations. Brookfield Business Partners L.P is based in Hamiltom, Bermuda. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BBU. National Bankshares increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, iA Financial initiated coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $49.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 29.1% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 72,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,295 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 8.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 5.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,175,000 after acquiring an additional 87,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 16.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after acquiring an additional 33,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

