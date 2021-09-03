Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.710-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $328 million-$348 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.33 million.

BRKS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.29. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $42.65 and a 1 year high of $108.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 1.94.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRKS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a C$114.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.11.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $2,345,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at $32,438,830.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,166. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooks Automation stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 83.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 169,377 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Brooks Automation worth $35,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

