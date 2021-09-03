BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues Earnings Results

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $1.83, Briefing.com reports. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. BRP updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.710-$7.935 EPS and its FY22 guidance to CAD8.25-9.75 EPS.

Shares of DOOO opened at $94.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.06. BRP has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $96.44. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 3.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.1074 dividend. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 10.45%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BRP stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 547,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,974 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of BRP worth $42,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOOO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on BRP from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James started coverage on BRP in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

