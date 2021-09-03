BRP (TSE:DOO) Raised to “Outperform” at CIBC

BRP (TSE:DOO) was upgraded by CIBC to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a C$134.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$108.00. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a C$122.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of BRP to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$121.50.

Shares of TSE:DOO traded up C$4.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$122.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,615. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.90 billion and a PE ratio of 13.19. BRP has a twelve month low of C$61.35 and a twelve month high of C$124.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$102.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$101.95.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$1.27. The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.61 billion. Equities analysts predict that BRP will post 8.6700001 EPS for the current year.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

