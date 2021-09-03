Bryan, Garnier & Co Downgrades Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) to Buy

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NEMTF. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEMTF opened at $98.75 on Friday. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $98.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.83.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

