BSC Station Price Tops $0.0783 on Major Exchanges (BSCS)

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, BSC Station has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. One BSC Station coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0783 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges. BSC Station has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00065160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.39 or 0.00131126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.12 or 0.00154648 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,854.39 or 0.07728931 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,677.63 or 0.99614987 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.97 or 0.00826088 BTC.

About BSC Station

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

Buying and Selling BSC Station

