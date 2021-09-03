Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 206 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 11.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 56.0% during the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 338,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,601,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 18.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 49.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after buying an additional 55,232 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Bank of America cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.36.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $159.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

