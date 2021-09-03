Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $533,000 in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NIO. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIO during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in NIO during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in NIO by 77.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.47 and a beta of 2.54.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. Equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BOCOM International assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC raised NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.96.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

