Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Crocs by 16.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Crocs during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,757 shares of company stock worth $1,938,447 over the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $138.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.55. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.84 and a 52 week high of $147.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

