Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 2,018 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 24.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,847,000 after acquiring an additional 23,103 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 138.4% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 135,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 78,573 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 752.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 121,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after buying an additional 107,430 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 121,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,165,000 after buying an additional 55,578 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 493.3% during the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 108,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,854,000 after buying an additional 90,134 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.08 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $100.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.10 and a 200-day moving average of $100.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.