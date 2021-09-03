Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.06

Shares of Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.06 and last traded at C$9.90, with a volume of 980 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.70.

Separately, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Builders Capital Mortgage from C$10.67 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.55.

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

