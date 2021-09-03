Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the July 29th total of 3,360,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Shares of Bunge stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $76.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day moving average of $80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70.
Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 115.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,877,000 after buying an additional 817,679 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3,631.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 718,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,962,000 after buying an additional 699,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,936,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,637,000 after buying an additional 656,296 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the second quarter worth about $48,686,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 203.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,945,000 after purchasing an additional 436,890 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.
About Bunge
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
