Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the July 29th total of 3,360,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of Bunge stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $76.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day moving average of $80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 115.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,877,000 after buying an additional 817,679 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3,631.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 718,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,962,000 after buying an additional 699,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,936,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,637,000 after buying an additional 656,296 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the second quarter worth about $48,686,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 203.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,945,000 after purchasing an additional 436,890 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

