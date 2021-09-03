Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BZLFY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 2,700.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunzl has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,370.50.

Shares of BZLFY opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $37.89.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

