Burney Co. Buys 1,777 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,333,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,164,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 111,753 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Partners Group grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $52.65 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.79.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

