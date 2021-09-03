Burney Co. Buys 1,813 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 29.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 157,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

NYSE:MPC opened at $57.90 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

