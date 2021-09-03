Burney Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Burney Co. trimmed its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $46.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 2.03. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $27.44 and a one year high of $61.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.50.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

