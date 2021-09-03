Burney Co. Grows Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Burney Co. raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 4.3% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 27,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.6% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

