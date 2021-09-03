Burney Co. Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in The Timken were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Timken by 223.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,978,000 after buying an additional 1,609,045 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 1,240.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,425,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,449 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,122,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,086,000 after acquiring an additional 890,914 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 181.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 916,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,380,000 after acquiring an additional 591,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,926,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,362,000 after acquiring an additional 483,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

TKR opened at $72.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.99 and a 200 day moving average of $81.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.56. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

