Burney Co. Sells 165 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $41,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $278,429. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $255.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.50. The stock has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

