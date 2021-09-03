Burney Co. Trims Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Burney Co. cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in FedEx by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 33,436 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,890,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 198,760 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $59,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDX opened at $267.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $217.40 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.81. The firm has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.51%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. Stephens upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

